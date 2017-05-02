In 2nd attempt, group hopes to send unmanned boat across Atlantic

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — As the old saying goes, “if at first you don’t succeed, try and try again.”

Back in 2012, Eyewitness News profiled a group of college students who had built an autonomous, solar-powered boat with hopes of making it the first vessel of its kind to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

The boat, named Scout, made it about halfway to Spain before contact was lost. Now, the group is taking the experience – along with everything they’ve learned over the last few years – and getting started on their second attempt.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo talks to Brendan Prior and Max Kramers about Scout 2.0 and the new technology being used on the vessel.