In the Kitchen: Guatemalan Seafood Soup

By Published:

Discover Newport brings us Chef Sue Zillo from Pour Judgement making their Guatemalan Seafood Soup.

Ingredients:

  • 2 red peppers
  • 2 green peppers
  • 2 white onions (finely diced)
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 2 tablespoons of blended oil/salt/pepper
  • 1 quart tomato filets, pureéd
  • 1 quart clam juice
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon clove
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 2 bay leaves
  • Salmon, cod and shrimp

Cooking Instructions:

  1. Sauté peppers and onions in oil with salt and pepper on medium heat until tender.
  2. Whisk in clove, cayenne and Old Bay seasoning.
  3. Add tomato, lemon juice, bay leaves and clam juice.
  4. Simmer for about an hour.
  5. Let cool overnight to let flavors develop.
  6. In a covered sauce pan, add seafood to soup base and simmer until fish lightly poached.
Avoid pre-poaching seafood as it will become tough.