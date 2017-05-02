In the Kitchen: Guatemalan Seafood Soup

Discover Newport brings us Chef Sue Zillo from Pour Judgement making their Guatemalan Seafood Soup.
Ingredients:
-
2 red peppers
-
2 green peppers
-
2 white onions (finely diced)
-
2 tablespoons of butter
-
2 tablespoons of blended oil/salt/pepper
-
1 quart tomato filets, pureéd
-
1 quart clam juice
-
1/3 cup lemon juice
-
1 teaspoon clove
-
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
-
1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
-
2 bay leaves
-
Salmon, cod and shrimp
Cooking Instructions:
- Sauté peppers and onions in oil with salt and pepper on medium heat until tender.
- Whisk in clove, cayenne and Old Bay seasoning.
- Add tomato, lemon juice, bay leaves and clam juice.
- Simmer for about an hour.
- Let cool overnight to let flavors develop.
- In a covered sauce pan, add seafood to soup base and simmer until fish lightly poached.
Avoid pre-poaching seafood as it will become tough.