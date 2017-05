It’s getting to that time of year when colleges are looking to nail down a commencement speaker for the 2017 graduating class, but what about all the controversy out there over certain speakers being canceled due to campus opposition?

Brian Cunha of Brian Cunha & Associates joined us on set Tuesday to discuss whether colleges have the legal right to do this.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »