Man sought in ‘grandson-in-trouble’ fraud scheme

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are looking for a man in connection with a fraud scheme that targeted a grandparent living out-of-state.

Police posted surveillance images of the suspect on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday. According to police, the man claimed a MoneyGram on April 4 that was sent by the victim.

Police said the victim received a phone call, saying that his grandson was in trouble and that he needed to wire money to help him. The grandfather later learned his grandson was never in any danger.

Police ask that anyone who may know the identity of the person in the surveillance images to call them.