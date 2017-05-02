Newport’s ‘Ker Arvor’ goes on market for $12M

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the homes listed on the National Register of Historic Places is on the market.

Lila Delman Real Estate announced Tuesday that the “Ker Arvor” estate is listed for $12 million.“Ker Arvor” is a significant Newport estate that has been restored by the present owner to its present pristine condition. The landscaped grounds of over 9 acres provide privacy with award-winning gardens featuring an 1840 fountain, a heated pool with an evening water feature and outdoor areas for entertaining,” said Lila Delman Real Estate International Sales Associate Kate Leonard.

Other amenities include original 18th-century floors, eight-zone central air, an elevator, three-car attached garage, and a pool house complete with a kitchen and separate men’s and women’s sections.

“This property offers the buyer a sanctuary near the sea, a place to enjoy life with family and friends. This presents an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a piece of Newport’s history,” Leonard said.