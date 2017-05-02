Police issue Silver Alert for missing North Providence man

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for a North Providence man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Euclides Cepeda, 71, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Edward Street in North Providence.

Cepeda is described as being 5’9″, weighing approximately 145 pounds, he’s bald and has brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red and black hat, black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and sneakers. Police added that he has a large birthmark on the left side of his nose, had an unshaven face with gray facial hair, and was wearing gold rings on both middle fingers.

Mr. Cepeda is known to frequent the Dunkin Donuts on Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket.

Anyone with information about Mr. Cepeda’s whereabouts is asked to call North Providence police at (401) 231-4533.