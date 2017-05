Purple Stride Rhode Island 2017 is back and bigger than ever.

This year the 1.5-mile walk will take place on May 7th, at Goddard Memorial Park.

The event is filled with children’s activities, music, and refreshments.

Purple Stride is the signature event of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and an opportunity for survivors, family, and friends to pay tribute to those who’ve been touched by the disease.

You can still take part in this life-saving event to wage hope!