Rhode Island town passes plastic bag ban

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town has approved a commercial plastic bag ban.

The Daily News reports that Middletown’s Town Council voted unanimously to pass the bag ban during a meeting Monday night. Middletown’s goal is to curb litter and keep wildlife safe.

Starting Nov. 1, businesses cannot offer plastic carryout bags to customers. Stores that offer plastic barriers for food or dry cleaning bags will have to provide on-site recycling bins.

Businesses will be fined for each subsequent violation after receiving a warning for the first breach.

Middletown prohibited plastic and foam containers at local beaches in March. The town has also spent over $30 million to fix its water systems.

Middletown joins Newport, which was the first city in Newport County to pass a plastic bag ban.

