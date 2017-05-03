11th Annual EP Chamber Touch A Truck

Every year the Touch-A-Truck event brings out families and children between the ages of 2-10. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 9:30am- 2:00pm, in the huge parking lot of the East Providence Area Chamber of Commerce.

Parents and grandparents appreciate the enclosed location, free rides on the Chamber Choo Choo and 30+ vehicles that the kids can climb aboard.

Mascots and special visitors stroll around to greet the kids and pose for photos. Free raffle drawings. Free balloons. Free face painting and much more!

Laura McNamara -Executive Director EP Chamber, Arther Dwyer- Touch A TRuck Committee Charirman – Woods Heating and Biz E Dawg – EP chamber mascot, joined the set Wednesday to discuss this upcoming event.

For more information, please visit: http://www.eastprovidenceareachamber.com/

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »