Burn, shock hazards prompt recall of 400,000 handheld massagers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – About 400,000 HoMedics handheld massagers have been recalled, following more than a dozen injury reports.

The electric cord can break near the base of the massager, and according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the exposed wires pose electric shock and burn hazards.

HoMedics has received 140 incident reports for exposed wires, sparks, smoking and shooting flames coming from the massagers. Fifteen people have suffered burns, according to the CPSC.

This recall involves three models:

HHP-375H

HHP-250

PA-MH-THP

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massagers. HoMedics will give consumers a credit to replace the product.

You can reach HoMedics online or toll-free at 888-803-0509 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.