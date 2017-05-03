Central Falls couple charged with abusing toddler

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls mother and her boyfriend are facing horrific child abuse allegations against the woman’s 3-year-old son.

Chris Stanley, 25, and Kirstie Cullen, 26, were arraigned on one count each of first-degree child abuse and conspiracy and ordered held on $50,000 bail during their arraignment at Providence District Court Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors said the Department of Children, Youth, and Families contacted police on April 27 about a child at Hasbro who doctors found to be malnourished and bruised – with a welt on his forehead. They said the boy also had severe damage to his throat as if something had been forced down it, and had a body temp of 86 degrees. A normal body temperature is 98.6.

Prosecutors said Cullen initially claimed she came home to find the child in a bathtub with cold, running water and the child blue and lethargic. She said she did not immediately call 911 because her phone wasn’t charged and waited at least one hour for Stanley – her boyfriend – to come home. She reportedly said the couple waited even longer for someone to give them a ride to Memorial Hospital.

Prosecutors said Cullen eventually admitted to hitting the boy and putting him in cold water. However, during an outburst in court, she denied that she admitted that.

Prosecutors also said Stanley admitted to police that he did occasionally strike the boy.

Despite his injuries, the boy is expected to recover.