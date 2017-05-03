Dealer: eBay yanked listing seeking bids on Hernandez vehicle

WESTFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Online auction site eBay has removed a post seeking bids for a vehicle that once belonged to Aaron Hernandez, according to the dealer looking to sell the vehicle.

The owner of Clair Classics, Buddy Clair, told WPRI 12 that eBay took down the listing Tuesday night citing violence the vehicle was associated with as the website’s reason. An email to eBay was not immediately returned.

According to the online listing, the 2006 Toyota 4Runner is the vehicle prosecutors said Hernandez was riding in when he shot and killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after leaving a Boston nightclub in 2012.

A jury acquitted Hernandez of the murders on April 14. He was found dead in his prison cell five days later, officials said he committed suicide by hanging himself with a bedsheet.

Eyewitness News visited the Westford dealership and confirmed that the VIN number on the vehicle, JTEBU17R768052996, is identical to the VIN number listed in a court affidavit.

According to the eBay listing, the car had 53,000 miles on it and the winner of the auction would also receive a framed jersey autographed by Hernandez.

Before the listing was taken down, bidding had topped $100,000.

Clair said he agreed to sell the car for his friend, Jack Fox, the former owner of Fox Toyota, but for now, the sale has been placed on hold. Clair said they will consult lawyers on how to proceed.

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for the June 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.