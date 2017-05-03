Detectives: Owner dealing drugs in Tiverton barber shop

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A local barber is due in court on charges that he was dealing drugs out of his business.

On Tuesday, detectives found 170 bags of heroin and $571 in cash at Upper Cuts Barber Shop on Main Road in Tiverton.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jesse Rego and charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Rego is the owner of the Upper Cuts Barber shop and according to the Rhode Island Department of Health, he is licensed as an apprentice barber.

Officials say this arrest comes after an extensive investigation of alleged drug dealing out of the barber shop.

Rego is scheduled to be arraigned in Newport District Court on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News spoke with a man who works near the barber shop and got his hair cut by Jesse Rego six months ago. Tiverton Resident Tom Lacey said, “It seemed pretty dead in there. There wasn’t anyone in there. No the most professional guy, he went out and got a cigarette before he cut my hair. Things like that….170 bags of heroin a couple of blocks from my house. It’s surprising!”