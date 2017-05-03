Hundreds facing water shutoffs for delinquent accounts

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – On Monday, Warwick shut off water service for about 40 customers who haven’t made any effort to pay their bills, according to Courtney Marciano, a spokesperson for Mayor Scott Avedisian.

The city then shut off water for about 40 additional customers in the city on Wednesday, and more shutoffs are planned for Friday.

Bills must be paid in full by 4:30 p.m. on the day of the shutoff in order for service to be restored, Marciano said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 710 delinquent water customers facing shutoffs, according to Marciano. She said the outstanding amount associated with those 710 accounts totaled $1,639,393.

Eyewitness News learned Warwick was owed about $3.9 million total in unpaid water bills at the end of March. Notices were sent. Many immediately paid what they owed while others agreed to payment plans.

Marciano said 1,030 customers requested payment plans, through which $1,183,253 will be collected.

The Warwick Water Division has about 27,000 customers who use approximately 2 billion gallons of water each year, according to city data. Bills are issued quarterly.

