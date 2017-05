Shannon Murphy of Fit Fam joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their The Brick House smoothie.

Ingredients:

1 spoonful Vanilla Whey Protein

1 cup Spinach

1 Banana

1/4 cup Strawberries

2 spoonfuls granola

Garnish: blended granola dust and 1 strawberry slice

Directions: Blend all ingredients together until smooth.