Man shot in broad daylight in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a New Bedford man was shot in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.

City police said they were called to Acushnet Avenue at about 3 p.m. and arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The 23-year-old was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

About two hours earlier, police said they responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chancery and Court Streets. Officers found two parked vehicles with damage from possible gunfire, according to police, but there were no reports of any injuries or other damage.

Police are not certain if the two incidents are connected, but said both are actively being investigated.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the New Bedford Police Department’s tip line at (508) 992-7463 or by email at tip@newbedfordpd.com.

