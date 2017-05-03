May’s Hot Happenings at Twin River

It’s getting hot, hot, hot during the month of May at Twin River Casino!

We spoke with Megan McGuinness from Twin River to hear about all of the Hot Happenings in Lincoln this month.

FRIDAY, MAY 5 IS CINCO DE MAYO – Join us at Wicked Good Bar & Grill for a LIVE CINCO DE MAYO broadcast with Andy Gresh from The Gresh Show on WPRO from 6pm-9pm! Hang out with Gresh and enter to win prizes & goodies! We will be giving away a Yeti Cooler, valued at $400, and 2 pairs of tickets to an upcoming Red Sox game!! Enjoy food & drink specials too!

SATURDAY, MAY 6 IS OUR NEW ENGLAND TEQUILA & RUM FESTIVAL FROM 2PM – 6PM

Come experience the New England Tequila & Rum Festival at Twin River Casino! Sample tequilas, mezcals and spirits from Mexico and rums from around the world. There will be live entertainment, rum & tequila seminars, creative food pairings and cooking demonstrations, a blind rum & spirit tasting competition, a bartending competition, and much, much more!

SUNDAY, MAY 7 IS THE SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND WOMEN’S EXPO AT 11AM

Fashion, cosmetics, and more. Stop by to get pampered!

PETER CETERA IS COMING THIS SUMMER!

TWIN RIVER EVENT CENTER

FRI, JUN 30, 2017 8PM

“Grammy Award” winning singer/songwriter, Peter Cetera has had two distinct musical careers.

From 1968 to 1986 Peter was the singer, songwriter, and bass player for the legendary rock group “Chicago”. In his time with the group, they recorded 18 of the most memorable albums of a generation, including such hits as “If You Leave Me Now”, “Hard to Say I’m Sorry”, “You’re the Inspiration”, “Stay the Night”, “Love Me Tomorrow”, “Happy Man”, “Feeling Stronger Every Day,” and “Along Comes a Woman”.

A solo artist since 1986, Cetera has recorded 10 time-honored CD’s including his #1 hits, the Academy Award nominated song “The Glory of Love” from the hit movie “The Karate Kid II”, “The Next Time I Fall” with Amy Grant, “Feels Like Heaven” with Chaka Kahn”, “After All” with Cher from the motion picture “Chances Are”, “No Explanation” from the mega hit film, “Pretty Woman,” and the unforgettable “Restless Heart”.

Peter is currently touring with his 7-piece electric band, “The Bad Daddy’s,” and still enjoys performing his timeless hits which continue to touch the lives of so many people worldwide. He also appears in other musical formats including his much acclaimed “Symphony Show” for the larger venues and a smaller “String Quartet” version for smaller intimate affairs.