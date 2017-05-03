Moody’s praises financial progress in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Less than five years after the city emerged from Rhode Island’s first-ever municipal bankruptcy, Central Falls has made significant financial progress and is closing in on having an investment-grade credit rating again, Moody’s Investors Service said Tuesday.

Moody’s analysts upgraded Central Falls’ credit rating by one notch, from Ba2 to Ba1, and gave the city a positive outlook, indicating it may be upgraded again within 12 to 24 months – which would make Central Falls’ bonds investment-grade, according to Moody’s spokesman David Jacobson.

The announcement comes just two months before the city will complete its court-ordered post-bankruptcy recovery plan, which ends June 30. After that, Mayor James Diossa and the City Council will have more control over the city’s finances and management.

In a report that accompanied the upgrade, Moody’s analysts praised Diossa’s administration for prudent financial management and its efforts to spur economic development. They said the city’s reserves totaled nearly $4 million as of June 30, 2016. But they also expressed concern about the city’s high fixed costs, with 30% of its budget going toward spending on retirees and debt service.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook