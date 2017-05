WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a serious crash in Warwick.

It happened at the intersection of Warwick and Church Avenues around 6:30 p.m.

The motorcycle and a minivan collided, leaving debris all over the road.

The road was shut down for a short time following the crash.

Accident reconstruction teams worked to investigate what may have caused the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist’s condition was stable as of Tuesday night.