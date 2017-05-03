Police seize 48 pounds of marijuana in Hopkinton traffic stop

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A routine traffic stop on I-95 in Hopkinton Tuesday afternoon resulted in the seizure of 48 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Brooklyn man.

According to Rhode Island State Police, troopers pulled Huilin Wu over for a traffic violation between northbound Exits 1 and 2.

During a search of Wu’s minivan, police said they found 43 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana – each containing between 545 and 570 grams of the drug – along with $498 in cash.

The marijuana is worth an estimated $150,000, according to police.

Police said Wu was heading from New York to Quincy, Mass. at the time of his arrest.

Wu, 37, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession with intent to deliver more than five kilograms of marijuana. He was arraigned in court Wednesday and ordered held without bail, pending further court action.