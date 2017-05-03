Rescue a Pet: Gucci

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Gucci.

Gucci is a year old and a big dog. But despite his size, he’s very sweet, well-behaved, and loves to cuddle.

The shelter says he was previously in a foster home with cats and other dogs. He did well there but liked to chase the cats, so he would need some training and time to adapt if he’s adopted into a home with other pets.

If you’d like to adopt Gucci or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.