Seaside style for summer

When summer comes, it can be tricky to find stylish, yet effortless looks.
Stylist Matt Simko stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share some seaside style – with preppy, less-is-more looks.
Watch the attached clip for his ideas!
When summer comes, it can be tricky to find stylish, yet effortless looks.
Stylist Matt Simko stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share some seaside style – with preppy, less-is-more looks.
Watch the attached clip for his ideas!
Advertisement