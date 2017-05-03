Suspicious death under investigation in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police are investigating the death of a man discovered lying in a parking lot on Summer Street early Wednesday morning.

Capt. Philip Gould said the victim was unresponsive and bleeding from a head wound when officers discovered him around 1:15 a.m. He was taken to Landmark Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later.

BREAKING: Lincoln Police investigating a suspicious death in parking lot on Summer Street. Man found on the ground. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/K2GohqwEMj — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) May 3, 2017

Gould said the man’s death appeared to be suspicious, but the Medical Examiner’s Office had not yet determined how the man died. Gould said state police would assist Lincoln police in their investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News and WPRI.com for updates.