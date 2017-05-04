The 2017 “Relay for Life” is back!

Each year more than four million people in over 20 countries raise much-needed funds and awareness to save lives from cancer through the American Cancer Society’s “Relay for Life” movement.

Relay for Life is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer.

Money raised helps the American Cancer Society’s groundbreaking research and also provides free information and support for people on how to reduce risk and detect cancer early.

Relay for Life will hold 15 events this year alone in Rhode Island and another 15 in South Eastern Massachusetts.