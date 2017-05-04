Christopher Knight stops by the set

Christopher Knight is mostly known for his iconic roll as Peter Brady on “The Brady Bunch”, and now he’s here at The Rhode Show to discuss an important local event that he’s hosting.

Christopher will be hosting the 9th Annual Journey Forward Vegas Casino Night from 6-11 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Kings Dedham.

Journey Forward is a nationally-renown Canton-based program that uses exercise to better the lives of those living with spinal-cord injuries.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit https://journey-forward.org/casino-night/