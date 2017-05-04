Dave’s Marketplace recalls frozen tuna steaks

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) –The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday that Dave’s Marketplace is recalling tuna steaks sold at the store on or after March 23, 2017.

The 10-ounce Frozen King tuna steaks are being recalled as a result of elevated histamine levels that were detected during routine surveillance sampling.

When consumed in food, histamine can result in symptoms including tingling or burning in the mouth, facial swelling, rashes, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, according to health officials.

At this time, there have not been any reports of illnesses associated with this recall.

Consumers who purchased this product should throw it away or return it to Dave’s for a full refund.