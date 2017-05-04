DCYF investigating ‘near fatality’ of Providence baby

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families said Thursday it was investigating allegations of abuse and neglect, after a 16-month-old boy was brought into Intensive Care at Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

According to a news release from DCYF, the incident was a “child near fatality.” DCYF said it had notified the Office of the Child Advocate, as required by state law.

No other details were immediately available Thursday, though DCYF said it had no prior contact with the child’s family.

