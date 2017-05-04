Former Warwick teacher found not guilty of sexual assault

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Warwick teacher has been found not guilty of assaulting a teenage relative.

According to the Attorney General’s office, a jury on Tuesday acquitted Mario Atoyan of sexual assault charges.

The charges stemmed from an alleged incident in North Kingstown in June of 2014.

Atoyan was a science teacher at Gorton Junior High at the time. His accuser, then 15 years old, had no ties to the school, according to school officials.

Atoyan was also accused by a parent in 2013 of drawing a sexually explicit picture on her daughter’s hand. He was not criminally charged in that case.