In the Kitchen: Chicken-Fried Steak Benedict

On Thursday morning, “The Rhode Show” welcomed Chef Susan Alper from Clean Plate In the Kitchen. She made Chicken-Fried Steak Benedict with Tomato Bacon Hollandaise.
Try the recipe for dinner tonight:
Black Pepper biscuits
4 Cups flour
2 Tbls baking powder
8 oz. butter cold cut up
1 ½ cup buttermilk
Mix flour , powder, sugar and butter until crumbly
Add buttermilk all at once mix until just combined do not overmix
Pat dough to 1 inch thickness and cut out shapes
Egg wash tops
Sprinkle black pepper bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until firm to touch.
Country Fried Steak
Egg wash – 6 eggs, 1 Cup milk, salt, pepper, smoked paprika
Flour – 2 Cups flour, s&p, cayenne to taste, smoked paprika
6, 4 oz pieces cube steak s&p
Steak- egg wash- flour- egg- flour very important to double coat
Fry in flavorless oil 3-4 minutes per side deep fry if available
Tomato bacon hollandaise
6 yolks, 6 oz butter, 1 tomato seeded, 2 sliced crispy bacon, lemon juice s&p, pinch
cayenne (Follow any hollandaise recipe)
Watch the attached video to see how these ingredients come together.