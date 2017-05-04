In the Kitchen: Chicken-Fried Steak Benedict

On Thursday morning, “The Rhode Show” welcomed Chef Susan Alper from Clean Plate In the Kitchen. She made Chicken-Fried Steak Benedict with Tomato Bacon Hollandaise.

Try the recipe for dinner tonight:

Black Pepper biscuits

4 Cups flour

2 Tbls baking powder

8 oz. butter cold cut up

1 ½ cup buttermilk

Mix flour , powder, sugar and butter until crumbly

Add buttermilk all at once mix until just combined do not overmix

Pat dough to 1 inch thickness and cut out shapes

Egg wash tops

Sprinkle black pepper bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until firm to touch.

Country Fried Steak

Egg wash – 6 eggs, 1 Cup milk, salt, pepper, smoked paprika

Flour – 2 Cups flour, s&p, cayenne to taste, smoked paprika

6, 4 oz pieces cube steak s&p

Steak- egg wash- flour- egg- flour very important to double coat

Fry in flavorless oil 3-4 minutes per side deep fry if available

Tomato bacon hollandaise

6 yolks, 6 oz butter, 1 tomato seeded, 2 sliced crispy bacon, lemon juice s&p, pinch

cayenne (Follow any hollandaise recipe)

Watch the attached video to see how these ingredients come together.