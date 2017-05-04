Mayor Elorza threatens to veto downtown smoking ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – With the Providence City Council set to consider a proposal to ban smoking – and other tobacco products – in part of downtown Thursday, Mayor Jorge Elorza is threatening to veto the ordinance.

Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for the mayor, confirmed Elorza intends to issue a veto if the council votes twice to approve the ordinance. She said Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare is also planning to contact members of the council to ask them to vote against the proposal.

The proposal, which cleared the Council Ordinance Committee last month, would ban tobacco products in areas surrounding Kennedy Plaza and Burnside Park, where tobacco use is already prohibited.

The tobacco ban would include both sides of the Superman Building – Fulton Street and part of Westminster Street – along with parts of Dorrance Street, Francis Street Exchange Terrace, Exchange Street and Memorial Boulevard. In other words, tobacco use would be prohibited on all of the streets that surround Kennedy Plaza and Burnside Park.

The ordinance, which is supported by a group of downtown businessmen led by former Mayor Joseph Paolino, has been refined to ban smoking in a much smaller part of downtown.

A previous version of the proposal would have prohibited smoking – including electronic smoking devices – on all “non-enclosed sidewalks and other pedestrian areas” throughout most of downtown. In the revised ordinance, smoking is only permitted in private residences, private vehicles and on private property unless the owner prohibits tobacco use.

Penalties for violating the ordinance would include a warning for the first offense followed by a $50 fine for each successive offense.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan