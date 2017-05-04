Officials investigating spray paint swastikas at New Bedford church

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford officials are investigating after swastikas were found spray painted near a local church.

The vandalism was spotted on Monday at the Bethel AME Church on Dover Street.

A neighbor of the historically African American Church sent photos of the symbols to Eyewitness News. Marria Ventura says she and another resident attempted to scrub the graffiti away but were unsuccessful.

“It’s a peaceful neighborhood, we don’t want stuff like that around here. Hatred bothers me any which way, so to me that’s a sign of hate,” said Ventura.

City workers cleaned the vandalism up on Wednesday.

New Bedford Police have not commented on the incident.