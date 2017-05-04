People Incorporated’s 14th Annual Wine Tasting

This morning in The Rhode Home we were once again joined by our friend’s NiRoPe. Nick, Ron and Pete stressed the importance of a good night’s sleep by “elevating” our awareness of the various components involved to keep us rested and healthy.

We also welcomed Bill Perkins, President and CEO of People, Incorporated. Their 14th annual Wine Tasting Event is coming up on May 11th.

You can learn more about the event and this great organization here: http://peopleinc-fr.org/articles-temporary/2017-wine-tasting-event/

For all of your sleep and furniture needs, visit: https://www.cardis.com/