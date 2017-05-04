Police: 2 New Bedford shooting incidents may be connected

Related Coverage Man shot in broad daylight in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in New Bedford continue to investigate a pair of shooting incidents that took place within two hours of each other on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen at about 3 p.m. on Acushnet Avenue. On Thursday, police said he was listed in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Chancery and Court Streets for reports of gunshots and arrived to find two parked vehicles that appeared to have been shot up. There were no reports of injuries or other damage, according to police.

Through the course of their investigation, police said they’ve determined the two incidents may be connected.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the New Bedford Police Department’s tip line at (508) 992-7463 or by email at tip@newbedfordpd.com.