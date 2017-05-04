Police: Grandmother likely won’t recover $150K lost in scam

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say they’re trying to recover $150,000 that a grandmother lost in a scam, but, at this point, there is little they can do.

The Westerly Sun reports the Westerly woman transferred the money to Hong Kong, believing she was investing in a company. When her family found out, they called police, who determined the company does not exist.

Westerly police Capt. Shawn Lacey said once the money has been transferred, it is difficult to recover. He says it’s a reminder to be wary of wire transfers and to carefully research companies before investing.

The Rhode Island Department of Elderly Affairs is assisting in the investigation.