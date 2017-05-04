Police: Grandmother likely won’t recover $150K lost in scam

By Published:

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say they’re trying to recover $150,000 that a grandmother lost in a scam, but, at this point, there is little they can do.

The Westerly Sun reports the Westerly woman transferred the money to Hong Kong, believing she was investing in a company. When her family found out, they called police, who determined the company does not exist.

Consumer Guide: Avoiding Scams & Schemes »

Westerly police Capt. Shawn Lacey said once the money has been transferred, it is difficult to recover. He says it’s a reminder to be wary of wire transfers and to carefully research companies before investing.

The Rhode Island Department of Elderly Affairs is assisting in the investigation.