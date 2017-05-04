Police: Hernandez cited Bible passage in suicide

BOSTON (AP) — An investigative report on the suicide of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has confirmed he wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his prison cell.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found April 19 hanging from a bed sheet at the Souza-Baranowski maximum-security prison, where he was serving a life sentence in a 2013 murder. His suicide came five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying.

A report released by state police Thursday says “John 3:16” was written on Hernandez’s forehead and on the cell wall.

The popular Bible passage says: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”