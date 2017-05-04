Police ID Lincoln man killed in apparent manslaughter

Related Coverage Suspect charged with manslaughter in Lincoln man’s death

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police on Thursday released the identity of the victim of an apparent manslaughter in the town.

Luiz Perez, 43, of Lincoln, was found suffering from a head injury early Wednesday morning outside an apartment building on Summer Street. He died a short time later on the hospital.

The cause of Perez’s death was confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s office to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators believe Perez got into an argument with one of the building’s tenants, Brian Fraga, which spilled into the parking lot and became physical.

Fraga, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter. He was ordered held as a probation violator tied to an unrelated domestic violence charge.

Police said they do not believe a weapon was used in the fight. The incident remains under investigation.