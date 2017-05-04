RI transportation officials: More pedestrians death this year

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is reporting there have been more deadly accidents this year than in years past.

So far, there have been 8 fatalities involving pedestrians in 2017. Last year, there were 5 at this time with a total of 14. With each pedestrian accident, the DOT analyzes the factors that led up to it.

Here is a breakdown of pedestrian deaths:

2017: 8

2016: 14

2015: 8

2014: 14

2013: 14

2012: 5

The Chief of Highway Safety says they’re also seeing a trend of drivers leaving the scene. “We’re seeing some impairment, on both sides of the behavior, we’re seeing distraction – a lot of people are walking and they’re really distracted. We’re seeing people that aren’t crossing in the crosswalk,” says Chief of Highway Safety Gabrielle Abbate.

On Monday, a woman was struck and killed on Killingly Street in Johnston. As of Thursday, the driver is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call Johnston Police.