Scientists notice link between ticks, humidity

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Warmer weather means more time outside, and that means a higher risk for encountering ticks.

Experts say it’s too early to tell whether the number of ticks will be on the rise this year, but scientists have discovered a possible link between the dangerous parasites and humidity.

Howard Ginsberg from the U.S. Geological Survey has teamed up with researchers at the University of Rhode Island to study how humidity might explain why people in the Northeast get a lot more tick bites than those down south.

In the above video, Ginsburg discusses his findings with Meteorologist Pete Mangione.