Truck tolls in RI will start at the end of the year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — By the end of 2017, trucks driving on Interstate 95 will start being charged tolls as ordered by the state’s “RhodeWorks” law passed last year, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

The first location where trucks will be tracked and tolled will be the Wood River Valley Bridge, on the Hopkinton-Richmond line, carrying I-95 over Mechanic Street, said RIDOT’s Charles St. Martin on Thursday.

The second location, to follow in December, will be at the Tefft Hill Trail Bridge in Exeter and the Baker Pines Bridge in Richmond, both carrying I-95.

Exact locations where gantries, “tolling structures” or other points will be determined by a design-build contractor, St. Martin said. Tolls will be collected in both directions.

It’s expected to take until next summer to build the 12 remaining toll points. When the entire network is online, it’s expected to generate about $45 million a year, to help pay for bridges, roads, and other state transportation projects.