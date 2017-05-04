United Way of Rhode Island Children’s Book Drive

Today folks from United Way of Rhode Island and the Women’s Leadership Committee came by to talk about the upcoming Children’s Book Drive 2017.

The Children’s Book Drive is taking place April 24 – June 2. Collected books will be distributed to children through Books Are Wings and summer learning programs across the state.

Books can be dropped off at United Way of Rhode Island, Books are Wings, and Washington Trust banks.

Natalia Lima of United Way of RI and Peggy Lawlor of Bank of America, joined us on set to discuss the importance of this upcoming event.

Visit http://www.uwri.org/event/book-drive-2017/ for more information.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

