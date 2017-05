BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Not once, not twice, not even three times. Police say a shoplifter targeted the same store four different days.

Barrington police are hoping a surveillance photo will help them identify the shoplifting suspect.

They said the woman walked into the Shaw’s on County Road and stole at least six air conditioners over the course of four days.

The thefts occurred around April 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 401-437-3933.