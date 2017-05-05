Ben & Jerry’s recalls Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials issued a warning Friday that Ben & Jerry’s is recalling certain boxes of its Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices.

According to the Department of Health, the boxes may actually contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, which could be hazardous if consumed by a person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts.

The affected boxes were sold nationwide and have a UPC code of 076840657940 and a “best by” date and lot number of AUG1218LT2. No other Ben & Jerry’s products are affected by the recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date, health officials said, and the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers should call 877-270-7397 during standard business hours to request a replacement coupon. Click here for more information.