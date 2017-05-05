Father, son arrested on child porn charges

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man and his son who were previously involved with the Boy Scouts were arrested on child pornography charges, state police said Friday.

Arthur Pare, 52, and his 23-year-old son Nicholas were both charged with possession of child pornography, according to state police. Arthur Pare is also charged with transfer of child pornography.

State police said the arrests followed an investigation into someone sharing child pornography over the internet. Police said they traced the material to the Pares’ Laurier Street home. Members of the state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forced raided the home Friday morning. State police said the task force found child pornography on digital media owned by both men. The task forced seized 40 pieces of digital media for further analysis. State police said there could be more charges.

State police said Arthur Pare had volunteered in the local Boy and Cub Scouts over the course of 14 years, from 2000 to 2014. He was Cub Master of Pack 6 from 2002 to 2004, then served as an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 6 from 2006 to 2014. His son was an Assistant Scout Master in 2012, after previously achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 2009. State police said there was no evidence that either of them had inappropriate contact with their former scouts.

Both men were arraigned Friday and released on personal recognizance, state police said. They were ordered not to use the internet and to have no contact with minors.