Flash Flood Warning issued for part of RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the rain continues to fall heavily in Southern New England, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of the region.

The warning affects eastern Rhode Island – including Providence – and all of southeastern Massachusetts. It remains in effect until 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A Flood Watch also remains in effect for the entire area until 8 a.m. Saturday.

