In-depth: Governor Raimondo on health care bill, car tax

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Republicans are celebrating after a new healthcare bill passed through the House Thursday.

The House bill would repeal key parts of former President Obama’s Affordable Healthcare Act, including fines on people who don’t purchase policies.

Not one Democrat voted in favor of the proposal. Similarly, when the law passed, not one Republican supported it.

In Rhode Island, the two biggest budget issues are Raimondo’s free college tuition plan and the car tax.

Governor Gina Raimondo was live in studio on Eyewitness News at 8:30 a.m. to discuss how the health care bill could affect Rhode Island residents, the car tax, and her free college tuition plan.

Eyewitness News from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. weekdays — the ONLY local newscasts on during this important time period.