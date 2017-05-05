In the Kitchen: Lamb Barbacoa Tacos

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome back Dan Whalen from The Food In My Beard, making Lamb Barbacoa tacos.
Ingredients:
- 3 dried Chipotle peppers broken into pieces and seeds removed
- 6 dried new Mexico chiles broken into pieces and seeds removed
- 1 clove garlic
- 2 cups water
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- Salt and pepper
- 2 pounds lamb shoulder cut into 2 inch cubes
Cooking Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 300.
- Put the chiles into a pot and cook dry for about 3 minutes until fragrant and slightly browned. ( Be aware you may be coughing so open a window)
- Add the garlic,water and vinegar and simmer 30 minutes.
- Blend smooth.
- Meanwhile put the lamb onto a baking dish with the cumin, paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper.
- Pour the Chile mixture over the lamb through a fine mesh strainer. Mix well.
- Bake for about 3 hours stirring occasionally until falling apart.
- Remove and shred the lamb, add enough of the cooking liquid as needed.
- Serve with tortillas and chopped cilantro, cabbage slaw, and sour cream.