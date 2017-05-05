In the Kitchen: Lamb Barbacoa Tacos

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome back Dan Whalen from The Food In My Beard, making Lamb Barbacoa tacos.

Ingredients:

6 dried new Mexico chiles broken into pieces and seeds removed

3 dried Chipotle peppers broken into pieces and seeds removed

Cooking Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 300.

Put the chiles into a pot and cook dry for about 3 minutes until fragrant and slightly browned. ( Be aware you may be coughing so open a window)

Add the garlic,water and vinegar and simmer 30 minutes.

Blend smooth.

Meanwhile put the lamb onto a baking dish with the cumin, paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Pour the Chile mixture over the lamb through a fine mesh strainer. Mix well.

Bake for about 3 hours stirring occasionally until falling apart.

Remove and shred the lamb, add enough of the cooking liquid as needed.