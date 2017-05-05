In the Kitchen: Lamb Barbacoa Tacos

By Published:

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome back Dan Whalen from The Food In My Beard, making Lamb Barbacoa tacos.

Ingredients:

  • 3 dried Chipotle peppers broken into pieces and seeds removed
  • 6 dried new Mexico chiles broken into pieces and seeds removed
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 pounds lamb shoulder cut into 2 inch cubes

Cooking Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 300.
  2. Put the chiles into a pot and cook dry for about 3 minutes until fragrant and slightly browned. ( Be aware you may be coughing so open a window)
  3. Add the garlic,water and vinegar and simmer 30 minutes.
  4. Blend smooth.
  5. Meanwhile put the lamb onto a baking dish with the cumin, paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper.
  6. Pour the Chile mixture over the lamb through a fine mesh strainer. Mix well.
  7. Bake for about 3 hours stirring occasionally until falling apart.
  8. Remove and shred the lamb, add enough of the cooking liquid as needed.
  9. Serve with tortillas and chopped cilantro, cabbage slaw, and sour cream.

 