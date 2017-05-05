Kennedy: GOP health care plan a ‘really bad bill’

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While Republican lawmakers are celebrating the passage of their health care bill in the House, Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy III remains an outspoken opponent of the legislation.

“I think it’s a really bad bill,” he said during this week’s taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers.

The bill now faces an uncertain future in the Senate, but Kennedy says he’s concerned the all-Republican committee reviewing the legislation gives it a higher chance of success.

Kennedy also discussed why he thinks it’s irresponsible to gut Obamacare completely. Host Tim White has the story in the video above, or click here to watch the episode in full.