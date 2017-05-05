Knee brace-wearing man suspected in kayak thefts

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of stealing several kayaks from a Glocester campground.

According to Glocester police, the man wearing a mechanical knee brace walked into the Bowdish Lake Camping Area shortly before 1 a.m. on February 1. Police said he stole seven kayaks worth more than $2000 from a campsite. Surveillance video shows the suspect dragging one of the kayaks through the snow.

Police believe the suspect entered the campground using the Washington Trail in the George Washington State Management Area.