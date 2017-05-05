Knee brace-wearing man suspected in kayak thefts

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of stealing several kayaks from a Glocester campground.

According to Glocester police, the man wearing a mechanical knee brace walked into the Bowdish Lake Camping Area shortly before 1 a.m. on February 1. Police said he stole seven kayaks worth more than $2000 from a campsite. Surveillance video shows the suspect dragging one of the kayaks through the snow.

Surveillance image of the person suspected of stealing several kayaks from a Glocester campground on February 1. (Photo Courtesy: Glocester Police)

Police believe the suspect entered the campground using the Washington Trail in the George Washington State Management Area.