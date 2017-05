NewportFILM will air a special screening of the new James Bond documentary, “Becoming Bond” on Tuesday, May 9th at the Rosecliff Ballroom.

There will be a pre-film cocktail party on the Rosecliff Loggia, then the screening will take place inside the ballroom.

Newport Film Marketing Manager Meredith Nordhem Ewenson joined the Rhode Show Friday and gave us all the details.

For tickets and more info: https://www.newportfilm.com/film-events/films/becoming-bond