Police respond to school bus crash in Lincoln, teens on board

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police responded to a crash Friday afternoon involving a car and a school bus.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Route 146 South at Wilbur Road.

Police on scene told Eyewitness News there were six teenagers from Lincoln on board the bus at the time, but no serious injuries were reported.

The right lane of the highway was closed while emergency crews responded to the crash. The scene has since been cleared.

There was no immediate word if the rainy weather played a role in the crash.

#RITRAFFIC ALERT – Right lane of Rte 146 South in Lincoln closed at Wilbur Road due to crash with school bus/car. Minor injuries. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) May 5, 2017